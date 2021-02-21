Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 603 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.15, for a total transaction of C$18,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$856,992.21.

TSE:FTT traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.93. 749,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.28. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

