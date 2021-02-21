Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,700,350.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

CVE:HPQ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.54. 1,933,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.38 million and a P/E ratio of -770.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

