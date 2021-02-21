Insight Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $709.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $2.24 million and $709.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

