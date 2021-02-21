Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.07 million and $989.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,800,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.