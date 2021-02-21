Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ INSM opened at $40.90 on Friday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.43.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
