Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Insmed by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $40.90 on Friday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.43.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

