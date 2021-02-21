Insula Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,297.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Insula token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $321,431.35 and $17,297.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 58.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00072761 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002670 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,174 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

