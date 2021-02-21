Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $2.72 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

