Insureum (ISR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.50 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Insureum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 91.9% higher against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $491,657.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00772905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00042340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00059073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.29 or 0.04494752 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars.

