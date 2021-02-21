INT (INT) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, INT has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00775125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058917 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.17 or 0.04530693 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.