Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Integer worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Integer by 199.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 127,001 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 344.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Integer by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 101,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Integer by 42.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 40.6% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 160,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

