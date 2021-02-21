InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 171.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of InterDigital worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Boston Partners grew its position in InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $69.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.