International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $151.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

