Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $750.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $783.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

