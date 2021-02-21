Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $750.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $783.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.