Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $750.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $783.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

