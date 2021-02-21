Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 3.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $43,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

PCY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 786,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

