Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,157,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306,781. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.94.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

