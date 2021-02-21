Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $135.60. 1,586,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $136.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

