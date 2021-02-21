InvestDigital (IDT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $211,734.43 and approximately $37,377.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.44 or 0.04557755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039285 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,815,374 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

