Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.10 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $36,200.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.00768918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00042048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.41 or 0.04635222 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,121 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

