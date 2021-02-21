Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 16.2% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $63,088.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,121 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

