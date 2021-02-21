Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.