Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.92% of Invitation Homes worth $819,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

