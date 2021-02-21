IOST Market Capitalization Hits $920.77 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, IOST has traded 74.3% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $920.77 million and approximately $845.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

