IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.63 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $257.63 million and $33.15 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.12 or 0.00766357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00058241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.21 or 0.04641026 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

