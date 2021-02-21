IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) is Greenleaf Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 6.54% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $48,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 167,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.