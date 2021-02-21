IQeon Market Capitalization Reaches $15.65 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. IQeon has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $360,117.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00004955 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.91 or 0.00754312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019340 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.01 or 0.04523353 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

