IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after buying an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

