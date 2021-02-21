Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.37 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,573 shares of company stock worth $27,148,434. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

