IRISnet Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. IRISnet has a total market cap of $124.28 million and $12.03 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,866,747 coins and its circulating supply is 952,697,019 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

