IRISnet Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $126.31 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,762,595 coins and its circulating supply is 952,628,784 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

