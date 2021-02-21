iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,646 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $74,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,715,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $139.01 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.