iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,741,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $139.01 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

