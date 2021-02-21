iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $151,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604,011 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16.

