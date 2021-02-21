iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

