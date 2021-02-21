iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

