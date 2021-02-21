iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

