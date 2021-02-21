iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.00 and its 200-day moving average is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.