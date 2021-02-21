iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $253.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,353. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $255.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

