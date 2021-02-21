iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,021 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $72,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,842. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

