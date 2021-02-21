iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

IJR stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

