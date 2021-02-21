iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stake Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,729,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,646,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 290,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 261,632 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

