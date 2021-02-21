iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

