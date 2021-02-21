iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $154.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

