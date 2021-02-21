iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,892 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,406,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $36.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

