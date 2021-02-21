iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.71% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,892 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 244,781 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 438,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 558,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

