iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $51,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 2,877,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

