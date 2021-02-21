iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.12. 2,877,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

