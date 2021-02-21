iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 414,181 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

