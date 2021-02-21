iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

